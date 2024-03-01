Aggressive Fox Attacked Dog Near Harford County School, Health Officials Say

The Harford County Health Department says that it has received multiple calls about the animal in Bel Air, specifically in the Barrington Community across from Patterson Mill Middle/High School.

Officials said that it recently attacked a dog in that area, and is still at large. It cannot be determined if the aggressive fox has rabies until it can be captured and tested.

Following the fox spotting, the Health Department provided advice to the community to keep themselves and their pets safe:

Always keep pets leashed when out or walks and closely monitored in your backyard;

All cats, dogs, and ferrets should remain up to date on their rabies vaccinations through their vet office or local rabies vaccination clinic;

Cover trash cans and do not leave pet food outside;

Avoid feeding, petting, or interacting with wildlife in any way.

Anyone who have have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal has been instructed to call health officials at (410) 877-2300.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.