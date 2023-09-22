Abingdon Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman Aboard Cruise Ship: Feds

Abingdon resident Jalen Thomas Kelley has been indicted on charges for an alleged incident on New Year's Day on a Carnival Legend cruise ship that was set to depart out of Baltimore, federal authorities announced.

According to the indictment, between Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, Kelley allegedly engaged in a force sexual act without his victim's consent while on board the vessel.

No details about the sexual assault were released by offiicials.

Kelley was arrested by the FBI in North Carolina on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and charged with:

Aggravated sexual abuse;

Sexual abuse;

Assault within the territorial jurisdiction.

If he is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

No information about his next court appearance has been released.

