Abandoned Dog Still Looking For Home Nearly One Year After He Was Found In Harford County

Zeus was found tied to a pole with a letter attached on Aug. 23, 2022 and taken to the Humane Society of Harford County, and he is still looking to find lightning in a bottle with a new family if they are willing to take him in.

Though he was abandoned, his previous owner seemingly had altruistic motives, hit a rough patch, and wanted to help find the 2-year-old pup a proper place to lay his head at night.

"This is Zeus. He's 2-year-old American Staffordshire (bull terrier). He's up to date on all his shots ... He loves rabbits," the former owner wrote in the note.

"I hate to leave him like this, but I'm homeless and no longer can take care of him. Whoever sees this, please find him a good home."

The shelter happily welcomed Zeus into the family, but more than 325 days later, no lucky family has come forth to take him home, according to the Humane Society.

Since being taken in, Zeus has been played with, walked, and loved, though he still has some "puppy habits" due to being stuck in the shelter for so long.

However, the Humane Society said that he "loves to cuddle and play, and has lots of energy. (He) is overall a very sweet boy, not to mention one good-looking dog."

Zeus knows his basic commands, and is looking for "a family who is willing to work with him, because he can be a focused, fast learner."

Oh, but do NOT take him swimming. That will not end well for anyone.

Anyone interested in getting to know or adopt the soon-to-be 3-year-old dog can reach the Humane Society of Harford County by calling (410) 836-1090 or emailing adopt@harfordshelter.org.

