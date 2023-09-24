Woman's Body Found In Cab Of Tractor-Trailer After Slow Speed Pursuit In Monrovia: Sheriff

Officials say that a scene stranger than fiction played out at the Costco Distribution Center on Intercostal Drive in Monrovia shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, where there were calls of an allegedly drunk driver who smashed out the window of his own truck.

Upon arrival at Costco, deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office found the driver in the front seat of his truck with it running in the parking lot; however, he was argumentative and refused to speak with them.

It was determined that he was under the influence, and as a precaution, spike strips were placed in the front and back of the tractor-trailer, though the driver was undeterred, and drove through them in the secure area of the Costco lot, prompting a police pursuit.

The driver eventually stopped in the exit lane of the distribution center, and continued to refuse commands to get out of the truck.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, the driver remained confrontational, forcing deputies to use pepper spray through his open window, though he stayed steadfast and steady behind the wheel, at which point they broke a different window, got into the cab, and were able to detain him after deploying a Taser-like device.

Then they made a grisly discovery.

Officials say that while in the cab, deputies found a woman's dead body on the floorboard of the tractor-trailer.

No information about the driver - who is being evaluated at Frederick Health Hospital - or woman has been released by the sheriff's office.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.