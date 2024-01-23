Winning $100K Powerball Ticket Sold At Royal Farms Location In Frederick

A Powerball ticket good for $100,000 was sold at a Royal Farms location in Maryland, lottery officials said.

The ticket — the first third-tier winning ticket sold in 2024 — was purchased at Royal Farms on English Muffin Way in Frederick for the Monday, Jan. 22 drawing.

It was purchased with Power Play, doubling its third-tier prize to $100,000.

The winning numbers were: 24, 25, 43, 52 and 63. The Powerball was 21 with a 2x Power Play multiplier.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity of $145 million for the Wednesday, Jan. 24 drawing with an estimated cash option of $69.7 million.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.