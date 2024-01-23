Fair 28°

Winning $100K Powerball Ticket Sold At Royal Farms Location In Frederick

Who’s the lucky winner? 

Royal Farms at&nbsp;6730 English Muffin Way in Frederick

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Valerie Musson
A Powerball ticket good for $100,000 was sold at a Royal Farms location in Maryland, lottery officials said.

The ticket — the first third-tier winning ticket sold in 2024 — was purchased at Royal Farms on English Muffin Way in Frederick for the Monday, Jan. 22 drawing.

It was purchased with Power Play, doubling its third-tier prize to $100,000.

The winning numbers were: 24, 25, 43, 52 and 63. The Powerball was 21 with a 2x Power Play multiplier.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity of $145 million for the Wednesday, Jan. 24 drawing with an estimated cash option of $69.7 million.

