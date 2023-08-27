Two Killed In Adamstown House Fire

First responders were called shortly after 2 a.m. to the 6800 block of Stonewall Court in Adamstown, where there was a reported fire with people trapped inside, officials said on Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters were advised that there were two people possibly trapped inside the home.

Crews jumped into action and retrieved two from the house who were taken to the hospital by paramedics in cardiac arrest and later were pronounced dead. A third person staying in a basement apartment in the home was unharmed.

It took approximately 60 firefighters to knock down the flames after more than a half hour, according to officials.

The origin and cause of the fire are now under investigation by state officials.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.