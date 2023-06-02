Stabbing Suspect Busted Weeks After Killing Man In Frederick, Police Say

Santos Felipe Reyes-Valle, 38, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder following the death of Jose Pedro Hernandez last month.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, members of the Frederick Police Department and paramedics were called to the parking lot of a business on North McCain Drive to investigate a reported assault.

Upon arrival, officers found Hernandez, a Frederick resident, suffering from stab wounds.

During the subsequent investigation, police identified Reyes-Valle as a suspect and he was arrested without incident.

Reyes-Valle was charged with first-degree and second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

