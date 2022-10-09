Football Game Fight Clears Frederick High School Stadium

The stands at Frederick High School were cleared after a fight broke out during a football game amongst spectators Friday, Sept. 9, officials said.

The fight did not involved athletes on the field and was not between rivals of Middletown High School, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

The game resumed after the stadium was cleared.

"School administration worked in collaboration with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and the Frederick Police Department to ensure the safety and security of the event," officials said.

There will be a coordinated investigation between FCPS administration and the FCSO. Per, at FCPS Maryland, appropriate disciplinary actions will be administered to those involved.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046

