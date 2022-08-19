'Threats Of Mass Violence:' Teen Suspect Charged For Making Bomb Threat At Frederick County HS

A teenage student is facing criminal charges after giving his classmates a scare in Maryland by sending out a bomb threat to start the new school year, authorities announced.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was called to Oakdale High School on Eaglehead Drive in Ijamsville after the district received a notification regarding a threat of violence that was made targeting the building.

Throughout the school, investigators said that students and cell phone users received several images with text messages alluding to a bomb threat through Apple’s AirDrop feature.

Following the threat, the building was put in a “hold in place” status, which meant that all students and staff were to remain in place as the sheriff’s office investigated.

During the investigation, school resource officers conducted multiple interviews and successfully identified a suspect who is a student at the school, according to the sheriff’s office, and he was ultimately detained.

Deputies charged the teen - whose name or other identifying information is not being released - as a juvenile referral, with threats of mass violence and disruption of school activities.

“Since the suspect is a juvenile, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will not release the name and any other identifying information,” officials said. "Additionally, Frederick County Public Schools may enact their own disciplinary actions.”

