Roof, Floor Collapse During Fatal House Fire In Point Of Rocks

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, Frederick County Fire and Rescue personnel were called to the 1700 block of Brookshire Run in Point of Rocks after there were multiple calls about a house fire from neighbors.

Upon arrival, crews were met by a massive fire in the two-story home, and a nearby neighbor advised that there could be a single resident still inside who had not been seen evacuating the property.

It took a team of around 60 firefighters from Loudoun County and Frederick County approximately 45 minutes to get the flames under control, though the roof and floor collapsed due to the damage from the fire.

Once they were able to get inside the burning home, firefighters found one man - whose identity has not ben released - dead.

No damage was reported to any neighboring properties, and no other injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire or where it originated inside the residence.

