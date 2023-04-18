Police ID Hookah Lounge Stabbing Suspects That Left One Dead In Frederick

James Peter Brown, Jr., 33, and Derell Len Prue, 32, both of Frederick, are wanted on multiple counts of murder for their alleged roles in the March murder of 28-year-old Romario Tevin Anderson, authorities announced on Tuesday, April 18.

Police say that on Saturday, March 18, officers were called to the Exhale Lounge on Market Street in Frederick, where there was a reported stabbing following an incident involving at least three people, including one who suffered a stab wound.

First responders provided medical aid until paramedics arrived at the hookah bar, though Anderson was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene inside the building.

Brown and Prue were identified as main suspects, and warrants for their arrests on first-degree and second-degree murder charges were issued on the day of the murder.

They’ve been at large since, and now the department is seeking the public’s assistance in tracking them down.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal stabbing has been asked to contact Det. Kyle Jones at the Frederick Police Department at KJones@FrederickMDPolice.org or at the agency’s tip line by calling (301) 600-TIPS (8477).

