Wanted Suspect Apprehended In Urbana After Barricading Inside Home: Sheriff

A suspect undergoing a mental health crisis was apprehended by a SWAT team in Maryland following an hours-long standoff after a suspect barricaded inside a Frederick County home and made multiple threats, authorities said.

Law enforcement agencies in Urbana worked to take a wanted suspect into custody at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, according to a spokesperson from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Holborn Place home on Wednesday to serve a court-ordered emergency evaluation, a search and seizure warrant, and a criminal arrest warrant on a person, the agency announced late on Thursday, June 16.

During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was having a crisis and made numerous threats of violence, including arson.

Upon arrival, the spokesperson said that the suspect - whose name is not being released due to “the sensitive nature of the case” - refused to exit the home or comply with the demands and requests of deputies at the scene.

It is alleged that the person then began moving furniture in front of exit doors and windows in an effort to barricade within the residence.

“Despite nearly seven hours of communication attempts to get the subject to exit the home, which included assistance from mental health professionals with Mobile Crisis Services and Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiators, the subject still refused to exit and ceased communication,” the spokesperson said.

Following the standoff, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team members were able to breach the home and located the wanted suspect barricaded in a bedroom, where he was taken into custody without incident, according to officials.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspect was transported to Frederick Health Hospital for an emergency evaluation, officials said, and once discharged, will be transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for the outstanding warrant on unannounced charges.

