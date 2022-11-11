Van-Driving Thief Wanted For Stealing Decorations, Other Items From Frederick Lowe's: Sheriff

Recognize him?

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to identify a real-life Grinch who stole Christmas decorations and other items from an area Lowe’s location before fleeing in a vintage van.

Investigators say that the man (pictured above) walked into Lowes on Buckeystown Pike in Frederick County pushing a shopping cart.

He allegedly proceeded to walk around the store and put these items in his Lowe’s cart:

Maytag washing machine and accessories;

Two Christmas yard decorations;

One Ninja blender;

A ceiling fan.

In total, the stolen merchandise had an estimated value of nearly $2,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

During his scheme, the man then walked out of the Lowe’s Lawn and Garden section and waived a piece of paper at a cashier, advising that he had already paid for the items, which he did not. He then walked to the parking lot, loaded the items into his van, and left in the direction of Route 355.

The wanted suspect was described as being a White man wearing a gray/white button-up shirt, gray Under Armor hat, gray sweatpants, and a Nirvana t-shirt, with “a little bit of facial hair.”

Officials described the van as being brown with a gray line down the side with white tags that may be from Virginia.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or van has been asked to contact investigators at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 600-1046 or anonymously at the agency’s tip line by calling (301) 600-4131.

