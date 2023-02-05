Two Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Accident At Frederick County Shooting Range: Sheriff

A man was airlifted and a woman rushed to an area hospital following an accident at the Heritage Training and Shooting Center in Frederick County, the sheriff’s office announced.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies were called to the shooting range on Metropolitan Court to investigate a report of shots that missed the target and instead struck two victims.

Upon arrival, officials say that deputies were able to quickly determine that the shooting was accidental.

The condition of both victims was not immediately available as of 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

“The scene was quickly secured and there was no threat to the community,” officials said.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

