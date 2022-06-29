Two-Alarm Fire Breaks Out In Building On Frederick County Campground

A tricky two-alarm fire broke out inside a building at a popular summer camp in Maryland.

In Frederick County, a fire was reported at Camp Airy early on Wednesday, June 29, with a second alarm issued at approximately 7:30 a.m. inside a building on the campground, according to reports.

Smoke could be seen billowing through the air from a distance as fire crews worked to battle the blaze on Wednesday morning.

Officials said that the building was evacuated at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, and the fire spread to the second floor of the structure.

"Multiple units are responding to the scene," a spokesperson for the Guardian Hose Company said. Please use caution if you’re traveling 550 North outside of Thurmont."

No cause of the fire has been released, which was still burning at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Camps Airy & Louise provide Jewish children in grades 2 through 12 from all economic backgrounds with opportunities for self-growth and life skills that enhance their Jewish identity in a single-gender environment, while creating friendships that last a lifetime,” according to the camp’s website.

This is a developing story.

