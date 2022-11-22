Teens Take Deputies On Wild Ride In Stolen Vehicle, Frederick County Sheriff Says

Not even stop sticks could slow down a pair of teenagers in Maryland who took police on a high-speed pursuit through Frederick County before ultimately being apprehended by investigators, officials say.

Luis Eduardo Jimenez and Octavia Natasha Seeney, both 19, are facing a host of charges following an early morning incident that saw them attempting to flee across the county.

The incident began shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, when the Frederick County Emergency Communications Center dispatched Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies to attempt to locate a reported stolen vehicle that pinged near the area of Lohr Road and Route 15, near Thurmont.

Deputies were able to track down the stolen vehicle, driven by Jimenez, south on US 15, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, at which point he sped away and took investigators on a wild ride throughout the county.

Jimenez was tracked to the I-70 split, where deputies were able to successfully deploy stop strips, but not before the stolen vehicle exited onto MD 85 South, traveling to a dead end on Executive Way, where Jimenez, Seeney, and two minors bailed and fled on foot.

Following a brief foot pursuit, deputies were able to take all four suspects into custody without further incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both Jimenez and Seeney were charged with:

Unlawful taking of motor vehicle;

Theft: $25,000 to under $100,000;

Resisting or interfering with an arrest.

Seeney was also charged with obstructing and hindering, personal identity fraud to avoid prosecution, and making false statements to a peace officer. Jimenez was cited for 17 related traffic offenses.

The two minors were charged and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

Anyone with information regarding the teens or the incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 600-1046 and referencing cases number 22-126953.

