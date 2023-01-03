Roommates Charged For Deadly New Year's Eve Stabbing In Frederick

Two in Maryland have been arrested for their roles in an early-morning New Year's Eve murder in Frederick County, authorities announced.

Ruben Terod Williams, 38, and Erin Elizabeth Davis, 37, both of Union Bridge, are facing multiple murder and accessory charges for their alleged roles in the fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Mary Alice Seward on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Officers from the Frederick Police Department responded to Frederick Health Hospital shortly after 4:45 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, where there was a woman who suffered a stab wound.

Seward was treated, bu. ultimately died at the hospital, according to police.

The investigation determined that Seward was stabbed in the 200 block of Linden Avenue, and detectives from the department's Major Crimes Unit were able to identify Williams and Davis as their lead suspects, and both were arrested at their Union Bridge home on Monday, Jan. 2.

Williams has been charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault.

Davis was charged with accessory to first-degree murder and accessory to second-degree murder.

Both are being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

“I am beyond impressed with the efforts of our officers, detectives, and our crime scene personnel, who worked around the clock this New Year's holiday to bring Ms. Seward’s killers to Justice,” Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said following the arrests.

“Our hearts are with the Seward family this holiday season after their tragic loss. Hopefully knowing these suspects are now in custody will bring them some sense of peace.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.