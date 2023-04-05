Pedestrian Struck Standing At Bus Stop In Frederick (DEVELOPING)

An investigation has been launched by detectives from the Frederick Police Department after a person was struck while standing at a bus stop near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Auburn Place.

The crash was reported at approximately 7:10 p.m., according to police.

No other information was immediately released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or who may have witnessed the incident has been asked to contact Officer Lawson at the Frederick Police Department by calling (240) 549-4546 or emailing chlawson@frederickmdpolice.org. Tipsters can also anonymously call (240) 674-8477.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

