Pedestrian Killed, Second Airlifted To Hospital Crossing Frederick Road: Report (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle crossing the road near a Maryland apartment complex was killed and a second reportedly had to be airlifted to an area hospital, according to officials.

Members of the Frederick Police Department are investigating a pedestrian strike that happened at Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 that happened near the Westwinds Apartment complex.

According to a report, two people were struck, one fatally, and one with critical injuries who required an airlift to the hospital.

The crash investigation led to a closure of Hillcrest Drive between Seneca Drive and Greenwall Place “for a period of time,” and commuters were advised to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately released by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

