One Dead, One Injured In Wrong-Way I-70 Crash In Frederick County, State Police Say

A 62-year-old woman was killed and a second man hospitalized after a violent crash on I-70 in Maryland, state police said.

Frederick resident Margaret Maraga Yonge was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders following an early morning crash in New Market on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Maryland State Police troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to a stretch of I-70 near the 64-mile marker at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, where they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates Yonge was operating a Toyota RAV4 and traveling westbound on I-70 in Frederick County, at which point she crossed over into the eastbound lanes and crashed into a Ford Escape being driven by 61-year-old Frederick resident Guanghao Zheng.

Zheng was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center on Sunday morning for treatment of undisclosed injuries sustained in the crash, according to officials.

Both drivers were the only people in their vehicles at the time of the crash, police noted.

Maryland State Police from the Frederick Barrack responded to the scene along with EMS providers from the Frederick County Fire Department. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel assisted with a detour around the crash scene.

The interstate was closed for nearly four hours.

Police said that the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Frederick Barrack by calling (301) 600-4151

