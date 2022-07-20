No Injuries Reported, Vehicles Damaged In Frederick County As Driver Ignores 'Boulevard Rule'

Two cars suffered substantial damage after a driver in Maryland failed to adhere to the “Boulevard Rule” and made an illegal left turn, causing a crash.

Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a busy stretch of Route 355 at the intersection of New Technology Way in Maryland, where there was a reported crash during rush hour on Tuesday, July 19, officials said.

The crash occurred when one vehicle failed to adhere to the “Boulevard Rule,” and made a left turn from the roadway onto New Technology Way, causing the crash, according to Frederick County Sheriff DFC Bryan Bittenmaster.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage, but no injuries were reported, Bittenmaster said.

“We have a two-vehicle head-on left turn collision here,” Bittenmaster said during the most recent episode of 'Traffic Tips With Deputy Bitt.' “The Subaru was traveling south on (the roadway) unobstructed, and the other vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, attempted to make a left turn while traveling north onto New Technology Way, causing the collision.”

Bittenmaster added that investigators “can determine black-and-white fault due to the Boulevard Law, where the victim vehicle, the driver of the Subaru, need not yield to anyone making a left turn in front of them.

“As you can see, the vehicles are heavily damaged, but no injuries were reported,” he continued. “So take a second, put the phone down.”

“Appropriate enforcement action for failure to yield,” will be taken for the driver of the Nissan with a citation for the illegal turn, he added.

Officials with the sheriff’s office explained that the “Boulevard Rule is a law that requires vehicles entering a roadway to yield to all vehicles that are already on that roadway.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.