Contact Us
Frederick Daily Voice serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
Return to your home site

Menu

Frederick Daily Voice serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville

Nearby Sites

  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Carroll
    serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Washington
    serves Boonsboro, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Hagerstown, Halfway, Maugansville, Paramount-Long Meadow, Robinwood & Smithsburg
Police & Fire

Minor Busted Attempting Breaking Into Urbana High School, Stealing Computer Parts: Sheriff

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Urbana High School
Urbana High School Photo Credit: edu.fcps.org

A sticky-fingered suspect was caught red-handed attempting to steal computer parts from his high school in Maryland in the middle of the night, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the sheriff's office responded to Urbana High School shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, when an alarm was sounded due to a trespasser at the building.

Upon arrival, officers said that they located a suspect standing by a side door dressed entirely in dark clothing, and when confronted, he admitted to breaking into the building and stealing computer parts.

The stolen items had an estimated value of between $800 and $1,000, according to investigators.

Further investigation determined that the suspect is a juvenile - whose name is not being released due to his age - and he was a student at Urbana High School.

Officials said that charges are pending against the student.

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.