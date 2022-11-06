Maryland State Police Troopers Rescue Injured Hiker In Summit Of Sugarloaf Mountain

Maryland State Police troopers were able to successfully airlift a stranded hiker who was left in a precarious position after suffering a medical emergency in Frederick County.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, state police troopers responded to Sugarloaf Mountain to assist a hiker who had experienced a medical emergency near the summit of the mountain and faced an almost hour time for evacuation by ground.

Troopers determined that an aerial rescue would be the fastest and most efficient way to get the hiker to safety, and they airlifted the patient 104 feet and then to an area hospital.

The hiker's condition was not immediately available on Sunday, Nov. 6.

