Here's What We Know About The Officer-Involved Shooting In Frederick That Left One Injured

An officer from the Frederick Police Department was forced to discharge his service weapon during an investigation early on Monday morning after being called to check on reports of a man who was firing a gun while his wife hid in a closet, according to authorities.

Officers were called shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road, where there was a report of a man firing shots inside his home while his wife was inside and hiding in a closet.

According to police, responding officers established a perimeter around the house on Monday morning and were able to spot a man brandishing a gun through a window, which went off shortly thereafter.

Officers were able to make entry to the residence to intervene, during which, one fired his weapon, striking the man - whose name has not been released. Officers rendered aid to the man until paramedics arrived at the scene to transport him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One officer also sustained a minor hand injury while breaching the residence. No other injuries were reported.

Frederick Police Chief John Lando said that any time officers use “potentially deadly force,” his agency “must do everything possible to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the incident.”

“One common practice is for police departments involved in shootings to use an outside agency to handle the investigation. This is important both to maintain the public trust and also to support our officers when they do the right thing,” he said while vowing transparency.

With that in mind, Lando said that he has enlisted Maryland State Police to take over the investigation into the shooting, while noting that all Frederick Police Department officers were equipped with body cameras, which have been turned over to state police investigators.

“The Frederick Police Department will fully cooperate with that investigation,” he continued. “I am consistently impressed with the way our officers conduct themselves in these tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situations.

“Due to the ongoing investigative nature of this specific incident, though, I also need to respect the process and allow the state police to do their job.”

The officer who fired his weapon will be named at a later date and is on administrative duties pending the state police investigation.

