Frederick Man Accused Of Making Explosives, Home Invasion, Assaulting Family: Fire Marshal

A Maryland man is facing charges after allegedly forcing his way into a family member's home, threatening to kill someone with a machete, then being busted with improvised explosive devices, state officials said.

Brunswick resident Dominic Valenti, 25, was arrested following an investigation by local police and the Office of the State Fire Marshal after investigators found two explosive devices in a backpack he was wearing at the time of the incident, according. to authorities.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Brunswick Police Department responded to the 100 block of West C Street after Valenti forced his way into a family member's home and threatened to kill them, investigators said.

It is alleged that Valenti held a machete to one of the occupant's throats and pretended to stab the person with a steak knife without actually doing so.

Police officers arrested Valenti and located possible improvised explosive devices during their search of his property, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad was requested.

During a subsequent investigation, bomb technicians performed diagnostics on the devices and determined it was necessary to perform render-safe procedures on the devices at the scene.

Valenti was later taken to a local hospital for an emergency evaluation, according to the fire marshal.

Once released from the Frederick Health Hospital, Valenti was charged with:

Manufacturing and possessing a destructive device;

Home invasion;

Three counts of second-degree assault;

Third-degree burglary;

First-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment.

“The quick recognition of the potential hazard with these devices by Brunswick Police and their decision to immediately contact us was absolutely appropriate in this incident," State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci stated. "This serves as a positive reminder to all members of the public of the National message, ‘See Something, Say Something.’"

Valenti is currently being held without bond at the Frederick County Detention Center.

