Frederick Daily Voice serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
Police & Fire

Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Losing Control, Striking Parked Cars: Frederick Police

Zak Failla
One person was airlifted to a Maryland trauma center after striking multiple parked cars.
One person was airlifted to a Maryland trauma center after striking multiple parked cars. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

One person was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after suffering “serious life-threatening injuries” during a multi-vehicle crash in Frederick County.

Officers from the Frederick Police Department Patrol Division responded shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 to the 200 block of Dill Avenue in Frederick City, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

A red 2014 Nissan Sentra was traveling along the roadway when the driver unexpectedly lost control and struck multiple parked vehicles on the side of the road.

It is unclear what caused the driver - whose name has not been released - to strike the parked cars.

The driver was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, police said, where the party was listed in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the department is actively investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information or who may have been a witness has been asked to contact OFC Andrew Coady at the Frederick Police Department by calling (240) 549-4542 or emailing ACoady@frederickmdpolice.org.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org. 

