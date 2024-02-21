Pedestrian In Wheelchair Struck By Driver Crossing Road In Frederick Dies, Police Say

Frederick resident Peggy Nazelrod, 63, has died after she was rushed to the Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown on Tuesday, Feb. 6 when she was struck by a 2010 Honda Accord, according to the agency.

The now-fatal crash was reported at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 in the area of Key Parkway and Willowdale Road, when the driver struck Nazelrod crossing the roadway in her motorized wheelchair.

Nazelrod sustained serious injuries and died on Saturday, Feb. 17, police say.

The crash remains under investigation by the Frederick Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team.

Services for Nazelrod have been set or Thursday, Feb. 22. She has been remembered as a deeply spiritual woman who was beloved in her community.

Anyone with information about the incident or events leading up to the crash has been asked to contact Officer First Class Jacob Haynie by calling (240) 586-0462.

