Hedbby Abddy Ramirez Maldonado, 22, and Abel Antonio Castillo, 21, both of Frederick, were arrested over the weekend following a shooting incident reported in an otherwise quiet Frederick City street, police say.

Shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, officers from the Frederick Police Department were called to the area of South Pendleton Court, where they were met by witnesses who advised that two Hispanic Men came from the area of Hill Street Park prior to the shooting, though reportedly no people, vehicles, or property were struck.

A responding officer in the area spotted two men matching the description provided, police say, and both fled on foot when approached.

Castillo was quickly apprehended in the 100 block of Tillman Place, but not before attempting to toss a handgun that was found near the area he was arrested. Two 9mm bullets were also recovered from him following his arrest.

Ramirez Maldonado was also located by backup officers near the area of South Pendleton Court and West Thornhill Place. He too attempted to flee on foot, but was swiftly taken into custody by members of the Frederick Police Department and Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Further investigation also found that Ramirez Maldonado had an active warrant in Frederick for previously failing to appear in court. Both men were taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where each was charged with:

Loaded handgun on a person;

Handgun on a person;

Illegal possession of a registered firearm;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Stolen/selling a registered firearm;

Unlawful sale or transfer of a registered firearm.

Castillo was also charged with reckless endangerment. They are being held without bond.

