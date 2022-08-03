Contact Us
Frederick Daily Voice serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
Return to your home site

Menu

Frederick Daily Voice serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville

Nearby Sites

  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Carroll
    serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Washington
    serves Boonsboro, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Hagerstown, Halfway, Maugansville, Paramount-Long Meadow, Robinwood & Smithsburg
News

Train In Maryland Strikes Tractor-Trailer, Passenger Vehicle: Reports

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick. The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick.
The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick. Photo Credit: Twitter/@JamesPowers
The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick. The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick.
The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick. Photo Credit: Twitter/@JamesPowers
The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick. The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick.
The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick. Photo Credit: Twitter/@JamesPowers
The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick. The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick.
The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick. Photo Credit: Twitter/@JamesPowers
The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick. The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick.
The crash was reported at 201 S. Maple Ave. in Brunswick. Photo Credit: Twitter/@JamesPowers

First responders have been dispatched to a reported train versus tractor-trailer crash in Frederick County, initial reports stated.

Alerts were issued shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding a train that struck at least one passenger vehicle, and a tractor-trailer on South Maple Avenue in Brunswick, according to the initial and unconfirmed reports.

At least two patients suffered undisclosed injuries, and the train conductor reportedly called for paramedics to respond to the scene, though he was unable to leave the train as a precaution.

No major injuries were reported to train-goers.

The initial report found that a tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train and got stuck, pushing a pickup truck into a MARC train building.

A building inspector has been called to the scene to investigate potential damage to the building, according to the reports. The crash may have also caused a fuel leak that will require cleanup.

The crash led to lengthy delays on the Brunswick Line Train due to police activity near the station. Initial delays were reported to be between 20 and 25 minutes. 

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.