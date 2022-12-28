Propane Truck Flips, Leaks Fuel Onto Frederick County Road, Officials Say

All hands were on deck Wednesday morning in Maryland when a propane truck rolled over and leaked fuel into the roadway, tying up traffic for hours in Frederick County.

Crews responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 to the 1600 block of Park Mills Road in Adamstown when a driver lost control of his truck and overturned along the side of the road, leaking fluids into the ground and surrounding area.

Officials say that there was an active propane leak, prompting hazardous material crews and state authorities to respond to the scene to investigate and clean up at the site of the crash.

The driver was assisted out of the truck, but refused medical treatment by first responders. It is unclear what caused the crash.

According to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, “the road will be closed for an extended period of time.”

No additional details were provided by investigators.

