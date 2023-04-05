Frederick County Sheriff Indicted For Shady Machine Gun Scheme With Firearm Dealer, Feds Say

A top cop in Maryland found himself on the wrong side of the law is facing federal charges for wielding his power while allegedly scheming with a Frederick County firearm dealer to illegally obtain machine guns, federal authorities announced on Wednesday.

Longtime Frederick County Sheriff Charles "Chuck" Austin Jenkins, 66, of Thurmont, and 36-year-old Frederick resident Justin Krop are both facing charges for their roles in the years-long conspiracy.

Jenkins has been the Sheriff of Frederick County since his election in 2006. He was most recently re-elected in 2022.

Krop is the principal owner of a fire-arms related business in the county, and held up to two Federal Firearms Licenses that allow him and the business, under certain circumstances, to possession and deal machine guns.

The six-count indictment alleges that between August 2015 and May 2022, Jenkins and Krop conspired to unlawfully purchased machine guns and falsified documents on official Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead requesting machine guns for evaluation and demonstrations that were never going to happen.

Krop was also found to be illegally in possession of seven machine guns, investigators noted.

It is alleged that Krop drafted the documents, which were then signed by Jenkins, under his official purview, knowing full well that there would not be a demonstration, and that they were intended for the former’s customers.

In exchange, Krop’s business allegedly offered political support to Jenkins in recognition of his support for the business.

Both Jenkins and Krop were charged with conspiracy and false statements in order to acquire machine guns. Krop was also charged with illegal possession of machine guns. They will face five years in prison if convicted.

Krop is also facing 10 years behind bars on the unlawful possession of a machine gun charge.

No court appearance has been scheduled for either man.

