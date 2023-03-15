Community Rallying Around Family Of 8 Whose Home Got Torched By Tanker Truck Fire In Frederick

Support is pouring in for a popular Frederick County family of eight who were the unexpected victims of the tanker truck that went up in flames after crashing, destroying their home.

Three Frederick County neighbors have set up a GoFundMe campaign for the Hernandez family, whose home was hit the hardest by the Route 15 crash/explosion that killed Smithsburgh resident Ronald Leroy Heiston, Jr., the driver of the truck.

During the crash, the Hernandez home was “absolutely torched,” while several other neighboring residences suffered what was described by Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe as largely “artificial in nature.”

In response, Chris Martin, Brandon Chapman, and De’von Wellesley arranged the fundraising campaign for the family, which exceeded its $25,000 goal days after being set up.

“We always try to help our community whenever we can,” they wrote. “Simply just want to help our neighbors in the area in times of need.

“Several houses were affected and the Hernandez family's home was absolutely torched and they are a family of eight including a 17 year old and an 11 year old," they continued. “We had spoken to the family earlier today and they didn't know how to go about setting up a GoFundMe so here it is.

“Frederick is a truly special place when it comes to people helping one another and coming together. Let's do everything we can to help them get back on their feet!”

Those interested in donating to the Hernandez family can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.