Back To Prison For Repeat Offender Busted On Weapon, Drug Distribution Charges In Frederick

A convicted felon will spend years behind bars after being sentenced as a repeat offender on weapon and drug distribution charges in Maryland, authorities announced.

Frederick resident Blake Anthony Nivens, 26, pleaded guilty in Frederick County Circuit Court this week and a sentencing hearing was held regarding incidents that happened within four weeks of each other in March and April.

Specifically, Nivens pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence for an incident on Wednesday, March 9.

Additionally, Nivens pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl following a separate incident weeks later on Wednesday, April 6, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office in Frederick County.

The guilty plea comes following a pair of searches and seizures in Frederick County, first at an apartment on the 1300 block of Baker Place East and then at the Best Western Motel on Prospect Boulevard.

On March 9, at the Baker Place East apartment, a warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing drug investigation tied to Nivens, who was at the residence at the time it was executed.

During that seizure, investigators found evidence of drug distribution and recovered:

Numerous packages of marijuana;

Baggies of cocaine;

Pills;

Psilocybin mushrooms;

A black Polymer 80 handgun with a high-capacity magazine;

Nearly $14,000 in cash;

Multiple IDs;

Cell phones;

Paraphernalia.

On April 6, Nivens was also present at the hotel, and in that instance, investigators seized:

Nearly 2,000 grams of marijuana in multiple baggies and containers;

A vacuum sealer that “narcotics dealers often use for packaging drugs;”

More than 500 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Officials noted that the pills were pressed and stamped to appear like oxycodone M30 pills.

In a large bag inside the room, police also located:

99 grams of powder cocaine;

50 oxycontin bills;

Loaded Beretta Model 92FS;

An AR-style pistol;

More than $3,300 in cash.

As part of the plea, Nivens was sentenced by Judge Theresa Adams to 30 years in prison with all but 10 years suspended. He must also forfeit a total of $18,929 and complete four years of supervised probation upon his release from prison.

During proceedings, the state was represented by Assistant State’s Attorney Kyle Kane.

