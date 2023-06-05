Motorcyclist Killed In Head-On Crash With Vintage Vehicle In Frederick: Sheriff

Poolesville resident Glenn Rice, Jr. has been identified by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office as the biker who was struck head-on by a 1962 Daimler passenger car on Sunday, June 4.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, deputies were called to the area of Park Mills Road ear Monocacy Bottom Road in Frederick, where a motorcyclist crossed over the double yellow line for unknown reasons and struck the oncoming car.

Rice was treated by first responders and later pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Frederick County Fire and Rescue personnel. The second driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.

It remains unclear why Rice lost control of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation.

