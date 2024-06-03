Jose Nelson Guerra-Sanchez was sentenced to 25 years with all but nine years suspended for the sexual abuse of a minor, authorities announced on Monday afternoon.

On Valentine's Day last year, a Frederick Police Department detective responded to a call for a delayed report of sexual abuse, and after a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center, it was determined that Guerra-Sanchez sexually abused his victim when they were 14 and he was 23 years old.

Guerra-Sanchez was convicted in April after a bench trial.

Following his prison term, the judge also ruled that Guerra-Sanchez serve five years of supervised probation, have no contact with the victim or other minor children, and must submit to a psychosexual evaluation and follow all recommendations.

Guerra-Sanchez will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and is subject to lifetime sex offender supervision.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.