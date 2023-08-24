Man Attempts To Flee From Balcony After Woman Found Shot To Death In Frederick County: Police

Officers from the Frederick Police Department responded shortly before midnight to the 100 block of Willowdale Drive, where there were reports of shots fired inside an apartment in the area, officials say.

While investigating the shooting, officers found a man - later identified as Kevin Eugene Mack, 42 - exiting an apartment through a balcony.

The Pennsylvania native was quickly apprehended and the woman was rushed to Frederick Health Hospital, where she later died from a single gunshot wound, according to police.

Mack was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

“I'd like to acknowledge the outstanding work of our responding officers, who quickly identified and apprehended the suspect, likely preventing additional violence within our community," Frederick Police Chief, Jason Lando said in a statement.

"On behalf of our entire team, I would also like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our victim."

No information about the victim was released by the police as of Thursday afternoon. Check Daily Voice for updates.

