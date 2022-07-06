Six Winning $50K Maryland Lottery Tickets Sold On Same Day At Same Frederick Liquor Store

A popular Maryland liquor store proved to be a lucky hot spot for lotto players who claimed top-prize-winning tickets worth five figures each on the same day.

Six $50,000 “Bonus Match 5” tickets worth a total of $300,000 were sold in Frederick County to Maryland Lottery players at East Side Liquor on East Street in Frederick on Sunday, July 3, according to lottery officials.

The “Bonus Match 5” tickets for the July 3 drawing hit the top-prize-winning combination six times.

Officials said the tickets also matched enough numbers on their other plays to deliver another $2,580 in prizes. In addition to the six top prizes, the tickets also had six lines that each won $400 and another 12 lines that each won $15, officials said.

The tickets - which were unclaimed as of Wednesday, July 6 - were among nearly $30 million in prizes that were issued to lottery players during the week ending on July 3. There were a total of 42 players who claimed at least $10,000 prizes.

