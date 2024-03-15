Horses Killed, Trooper Hospitalized In Multi-Vehicle Maryland Crash: State Police

An investigation has been launched into a multi-vehicle crash involving horses and trooper shortly before 3 a.m. in New Market on March 15, officials say.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to the westbound lanes of the interstate, near mile marker 62, where there were multiple reports of horses that had escaped from their enclosures and wandered onto I-70.

Police say that the horses were struck by multiple drivers - including a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles - and the horses were found dead at the scene by first responders.

While stopped on I-70 to assist one of the disabled vehicles involved in the initial crash, the trooper, who was in his vehicle at the time with emergency lights activated, was struck by another driver.

No charges were filed.

The trooper was taken by paramedics to Frederick Health Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The drivers of two vehicles involved in the crash were also transported for evaluation.

I-70 was shut down temporarily while the crash was investigated. No details about any of the drivers involved has been provided.

The crash remains under investigation. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.