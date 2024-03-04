Fair 59°

Home Invader Hit With Host Of Charges For Burglary In Frederick, Police Say

The investigation into a midday home burglary in Frederick County has led to the arrest of a Silver Spring man who is now facing a litany of criminal charges, authorities announced on Monday.

 Photo Credit: Frederick Police Department
Zak Failla
Quentin Bassey, 18, has been arrested by members of the Frederick Police Department following the investigation into an early afternoon burglary inside a home in the 1400 block of Mobley Court.

The incident was reported shortly before 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

According to the department, responding officers called to the scene found Bassey in the area, and he was arrested without incident.

Further investigation found that he allegedly broke into the home of an acquaintance, attempted to assault the occupants of the residence, and stole property before attempting to flee.

Bassey was charged with: 

  • First-degree burglary;
  • Third-degree burglary;
  • Home invasion;
  • First-degree assault;
  • Malicious destruction of propery;
  • Reckless endangerment;
  • Theft.

He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bond.

