Home Invader Hit With Host Of Charges For Burglary In Frederick, Police Say

Quentin Bassey, 18, has been arrested by members of the Frederick Police Department following the investigation into an early afternoon burglary inside a home in the 1400 block of Mobley Court.

The incident was reported shortly before 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

According to the department, responding officers called to the scene found Bassey in the area, and he was arrested without incident.

Further investigation found that he allegedly broke into the home of an acquaintance, attempted to assault the occupants of the residence, and stole property before attempting to flee.

Bassey was charged with:

First-degree burglary;

Third-degree burglary;

Home invasion;

First-degree assault;

Malicious destruction of propery;

Reckless endangerment;

Theft.

He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.