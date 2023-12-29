Hiker Rescued By Maryland State Police Helicopter After Plummeting 50 Feet Off Frederick Cliff

At around 10 p.m. on Thursday night, crews were called to assist with the extrication of a person who fell between 30 and 40 feet off a sheer cliff behind a home in Keymar.

While at the scene, deputies of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office first offered aid to the victim before crew members could navigate into a steep creekside area and onto a small landing on the base of the cliff.

Due to the circumstances of the fall, and the man's injuries, the helicopter hovered about 80 feet above the terrain, and a state trooper/flight paramedic was lowered to the hiker.

Once the hiker was secured, he and the trooper were hoisted 80 feet back into the aircraft, where he was treated and flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.

His condition was not immediately available on Friday afternoon.

