Frederick Police Department Appears In Documentary Series 'On Patrol: Live'

The Frederick Police Department is taking center stage this weekend as they are being featured on Friday and Saturday in the documentary series "On Patrol: Live."

The series is hosted and executive produced by Dan Abrams, with retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, who "provide minute-by-minute live analysis as the show documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America."

From 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13, the department was set to be featured on the series, which airs on REELZ.

The episodes can also be viewed at midnight and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“Appearing on On Patrol: Live is an incredible opportunity to showcase the dedication and professionalism of the officers of the Frederick Police Department,” Chief Jason Lando stated.

“We are thrilled to share our commitment to public safety and community service with viewers nationwide, highlighting the vital work our officers do every day to ensure the safety of residents in the City of Frederick."

