Fox Lurking Near Frederick County Campsite Tests Positive For Rabies

The animal was spotted hanging around Catoctin Mountain Park and Cunningham Falls State Park near Camp Misty Mount in late June and early July, the Frederick County Health Department said.

The FCHD recommends that anyone who may have had contact with the fox between Saturday, June 24, and Saturday, July 8, consult their health care provider and notify the FCHD’s Community Health Services Office at 301-600-3342. If any pets had contact with the fox, consult with your veterinarian and notify the FCHD’s Environmental Health Office at 301-600-1717.

Rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals (warm-blooded animals who nurse their young) and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite.

Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime. The disease is nearly always fatal to humans.

