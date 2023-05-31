Five Adults Charged With Murder In Death Of 15-Year-Old Boy In Frederick County: Police

In February, family members of Limber Lopez Funez alerted the Frederick County Police Department that the teen had gone missing, prompting a massive, multi-agency search that came to a head on Sunday, Feb. 26 wen detectives found a crime scene in a wooded area near Orchard Way.

At that scene, police say that investigators found evidence “that indicated a serious assault had occurred there. The scene was processed, and detectives continued their investigation to find Lopez Funez.”

During the investigation, it was determined that Lopez Funez may have been in the area of Gambrill State Park when he went missing, and late last month, human remains were found by detectives, which were later confirmed to be the teen's body.

According to police on Wednesday, May 31, five suspects were identified as possible suspects implicated in the teen’s death, and all five have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Those charged:

Alexis Alfredo Ayala Lopez, 22;

Jose Roberto Ramos Lopez, 23;

Ismael Lopez Lopez, 29;

Elmer Bladimir Reyes Reyes, 27;

Ismael Ivan Rivera Canales, 20.

“Since Mr. Lopez Funez was first reported missing back in late February, we have had officers and detectives working tirelessly, investigating this case," Frederick County Police Chief Jason Lando said.

"Our team spent countless hours following leads and conducting searches all over the county. We were all hoping to find Limber alive and well, but sadly that did not happen."

Officials made note that the case is still being actively investigated and there is more information to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

“On behalf of the entire team at the Frederick Police Department, our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” Lando added. “While we know it will not bring Limber back, we hope the arrests in this case will offer some closure to the Lopez Funez family.”

