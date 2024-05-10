In March, the Frederick Police Department's Tactical Unit launched an investigation into reported drug dealings involving William Joseph Jones, Jr., who was involved in trafficking and distributing cocaine and fentanyl across Maryland.

With an assist from a wiretap, investigators from the department was able to obtain evidence that implicated Jones in a drug trafficking operation, leading to a massive seizure in late March at four different locations in Frederick County and one in West Virginia.

During the execution of those warrants, investigators recovered:

1,175.5 grams of suspected fentanyl;

230.7 grams of suspected cocaine;

219 bindles of suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine;

150 bottles of Methadone;

26 Oxycodone Pills;

1,450 grams of Mannite cutting agent;

$66,492.10 in currency;

One .25 Caliber handgun that was loaded.

The seized contraband has an estimated street value exceeding $100,000.

"Items discovered during the execution of the search warrants suggest a substantial involvement in the distribution and trafficking of multiple controlled dangerous substances," investigators said.

Six people were charged:

William Joseph Jones, Jr., 35, of Woodsboro was charged with:

CDS: Drug Kingpin;

Two counts of CDS: Distribution of cocaine;

Two counts of CDS: Distribution of fentanyl;

Two counts of CDS: Possession of a large amount of fentanyl;

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl;

Distribution of fentanyl/heroin mix;

CDS: Possession of not cannabis (fentanyl);

CDS: Possession of not cannabis (cocaine);

CDS: Possession of not cannabis (methadone);

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute methadone;

Manufacturing CDS: Cocaine;

Manufacturing CDS: Fentanyl;

Illegal possession of ammo;

Two counts of neglect of a minor;

Reckless endangerment;

Conspiracy to possess a large amount of fentanyl;

Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl;

Four counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl;

Three counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Jessica Nicole Toms, 32, of Woodsboro was charged with:

Two counts of CDS: Possession of a large amount of fentanyl;

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl;

Distribution of fentanyl/heroin mix;

CDS: Possession of not cannabis (fentanyl);

CDS: Possession of not cannabis (cocaine);

CDS: Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine;

Two counts of neglect of a minor;

Reckless endangerment;

Conspiracy to possess a large amount of fentanyl;

Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl;

Four counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl;

Three counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Karen Michelle Jones, 53, of Woodboro, was charged with:

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl;

CDS: Conspiracy to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Jonathan Leblanc Jones, 30, of Frederick was charged with:

CDS: Distribution of fentanyl;

CDS: Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl;

CDS: Possession of not cannabis (fentanyl);

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl;

Conspiracy to distribute cocaine;

Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl;

Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Anthony Tyrone Slater, Jr., 39, of Hackensack, New Jersey was charged with:

CDS: Importing fentanyl into state;

Two counts of CDS: Possession of a large amount of fentanyl;

CDS: Distribution of fentanyl;

CDS: Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl;

CDS: Possession of not cannabis (fentanyl);

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl;

Conspiracy to posses with the intent to distribute fentanyl;

Conspiracy to possess a large amount of fentanyl.

Shane William Mclain, 35, of Emmitsburg was charged with:

Two counts of CDS: Distribution of fentanyl;

Two counts of CDS: Distribution of cocaine;

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl;

CDS: Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine;

CDS: Possession of not cannabis (fentanyl);

CDS: Possession of not cannabis (cocaine);

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl;

Conspiracy to distribute cocaine;

Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl;

Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.

