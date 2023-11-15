Dog Running Wild On Neighbor's Property Shot, Killed In Union Bridge: Animal Control

Earlier this month, officers from Frederick County Animal Control were called to a Union Bridge home, where there were reports of two dogs running without a leash, one of which was shot and killed, officials say.

According to the homeowner, his neighbor's dogs were behaving in an "aggressive and threatening" manner, prompting the fatal shooting.

No criminal charges were filed by the sheriff's office during the investigation, and the dog's owner was cited by Animal Control for having unrestrained, unaccompanied dogs on his neighbor's property.

Officials noted that the dog owner has "an extensive history of violations of Frederick County's animal at-large ordinance."

The incident remains under investigation as of Wednesday, Nov. 15.

