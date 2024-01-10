Detective Posing As Teen Online Busts Sex-Seeking Man, 58, In Frederick County: Sheriff

Scott Paul Locastro, of West Friendship, initiated conversation with the Frederick County Sheriff's detective through an online app on Jan. 3, the office said.

The detective told Locastro several times throughout the conversation that he was speaking with a 13-year-old female, the FCSO said. Locastro continued to engage in a sexual conversation, however, with the undercover detective — soliciting numerous sex acts, authorities said.

Locastro stated that he would travel from West Friendship to Frederick County for the purposes of engaging in several sexual acts, the sheriff's office said. Locastro drove to an agreed upon location in Frederick County and detectives immediately arrested him without incident.

Detectives transported Locastro to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking, and charged with eight separate counts of sexual solicitation of a minor and two counts of obscene material sale to minors.

“This arrest is another win for the juveniles who are preyed upon by sexual predators like Locastro,” said Sgt. Rob Deckhut, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander. “Our goal is to take as many of these predators off the streets of Frederick County and to protect our youth to the fullest extent possible.”

A part of the FCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Section’s duty is to conduct online undercover investigations regarding the solicitation of minors through mobile applications, websites, and various other means facilitated by technology.

The FCSO ICAC section works in partnership with the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force with a mission to investigate, apprehend, and prosecute internet sexual predators who exploit children using the internet and technology, consistent with Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force standards and procedures.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.