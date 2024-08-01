Fair 95°

Donald Brooks Arrested For 1994 Sex Offense In Frederick

A suspect implicated in a 1994 sexual offense involving a young boy has been apprehended 30 years later in Frederick County, police say.

Donald Bernard Brooks in 2009 (left) and 2024

 Photo Credit: Frederick Police Department
Zak Failla
The Frederick Police Department announced on Thursday that Donald Bernard Brooks, 66, has been identified and arrested in connection to sex offenses and child abuse charges decades later.

Last month, a detective at the agency was assigned an investigation to probe the 1994 crime.

Working with the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, officials say that the detective was able to track down evidence linking Brooks to an incident involving an underage boy.

Last week, that information was presented to a grand jury, who indicted Brooks on charges that include second-degree sex offense and child abuse.

Brooks is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center pending a bond hearing at Circuit Court.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, and anyone who may have been targeted by Brooks has been asked to contact the detective by calling (240) 549-4708 or emailing PWharton@FrederickMD.org.

