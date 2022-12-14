Here's When The Final Full-Service Maryland Sears Will Be Closing At Francis Scott Key Mall

One of the final full-service Sears locations in the country that still stands in Maryland is not long for this world and will soon be shut down, according to reports.

Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick, one of the few active brick-and-motor locations still standing from the once-great department store giant, will reportedly be closing by mid-January as shoppers continue to strip what's left from the bare shelves.

The closure date of Sunday, Jan. 15 was first announced by the Frederick News-Post, which reported that the store is sporting massive neon-colored signs stating: "Everything Must Go!” while announcing major discounts on most items that haven't been picked up yet.

There has been a rash of closures of Sears and Kmart locations throughout the country following private company Transformco’s purchase of the assets of Sears Holding Corporation, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

With the closure of the Frederick County location, the last in Maryland, Sears will be down to approximately 150 stores still standing across the country.

