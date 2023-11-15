ALL Clear: Students Return To Class After Crestwood Middle School Evacuated For Bomb Threat

There was a large police presence at Crestwood Middle School early on Wednesday morning, as members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were called to the building to investigate the threat.

As a precaution, students and staff were evacuated from the school while deputies swept the building during the investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, the threat was unfounded, and students were returned to class at around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday morning.

No details about the threat were released by investigators.

