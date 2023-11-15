Fair 41°

ALL Clear: Students Return To Class After Crestwood Middle School Evacuated For Bomb Threat

Students were temporarily evacuated from a Frederick County middle school after officials received a reported bomb threat on Wednesday.

Crestwood Middle School was evacuated on Wednesday morning.

 Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff
Zak Failla
There was a large police presence at Crestwood Middle School early on Wednesday morning, as members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were called to the building to investigate the threat.

As a precaution, students and staff were evacuated from the school while deputies swept the building during the investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, the threat was unfounded, and students were returned to class at around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday morning.

No details about the threat were released by investigators.

