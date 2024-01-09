Witnesses Intervene When Mother Body Slammed Son On Cement In Waldorf, Sheriff Says

On Monday morning, officers from the sheriff's office were called to a Waldorf facility after receiving emergency calls about a woman in the parking lot who had picked up a child over her head and slammed him down, leaving him injured.

According to a spokesperson from the Charles County Sheriff's Office, witnesses in the area were able to separate the child from his mother and got him into a car to keep him safe until officers could arrive, though she wasn't done yet.

Officers began to de-escalate the situation, and checked on the child, who had severe injuries. When they attempted to arrest the woman, she became combative again and bit three officers during the struggle.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was medically cleared, while her son suffered severe head trauma.

His condition was unclear on Tuesday.

The woman was arrested and charged with first-degree child abuse causing serious physical injuries, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.

Officials said that to protect the ID of the child, the woman's name is not going to be released.

